  • 1 dead after 3 ejected from car in wreck along Glenwood Avenue

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that one person is dead after three people were ejected from a car crash along Glenwood Avenue. 

    The wreck happened around 6 p.m.

    We have a crew headed to the scene.

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. for the latest on this developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 dead after 3 ejected from car in wreck along Glenwood Avenue

  • Headline Goes Here

    Home invasion victim says suspect spray-painted, choked and punched him…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia State student reported missing was killed outside Atlanta gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Popular restaurant at Perimeter Mall fails health inspection with 48

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot multiple times dies at hospital