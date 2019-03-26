'How can you sleep?' Bizarre condo fires have neighbors on edge in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Neighbors in a DeKalb condominium complex are on edge after several fires in the buildings in the last two weeks.
One neighbor told Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway she noticed her building was on fire Monday night.
Luckily, firefighters were able to get the fire out before it caused significant damage. The homeowner, who asked us not to use her name, said another building was set on fire with gasoline twice last week.
The homeowner walks us through how she discovered the fire and her calls for extra security, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The homeowner also noticed something strange earlier in the day when a man placed trees in front of her door, which was caught on surveillance video.
“It scared me to death. How can you sleep? How can you go to sleep in peace?” she told Holloway.
She said the strange activity started happening a month ago when squatters started living in one of the condos.
