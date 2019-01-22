'Half the house exploded into flames': Family loses everything in house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County family told Channel 2 Action News they lost everything over the weekend in a massive house fire on Elm Ridge Way.
Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman obtained cellphone video that shows the flames from early Sunday morning.
Fortunately, everyone made it out safely, including the five children inside, but only with the clothes on their backs -- and now they have no home to return to.
"My 15-year-old said he smelled popcorn and then there was a real loud boom, and half the house exploded into flames," Saidah Costine said.
The mother details the memories in the home and describes the life-saving medication that was lost in the fire on the Channel 2 Action New Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
