'I got mad': Waffle House cook relives moment he was shot trying to stop robbery

A Waffle House cook who came face-to-face with an armed robber is still recovering after he was shot protecting his co-workers.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes has been in contact with the cook since the shooting occurred last week on Columbia Drive.
"I got mad so I just went ahead and took the gun," the cook told Fernandes.
Waffle House officials said the company has made some security changes at the location.
“The bullet went in my stomach & right out of my side. I felt the burn & it gave me strength to get the gun from the robber” said the Waffle House cook. I’ll tell you what changes WH made after this worker was shot on the job. Story at 5 on Ch2 pic.twitter.com/pxYZ5QGMIN— Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) October 30, 2018
