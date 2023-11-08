DeKalb County police looking for 13-year-old girl missing since Tuesday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are looking for a missing 13-year-old girl.

The girl, only identified as Maria, was last seen leaving her home near 700 Holly Hedge in Stone Mountain on Tuesday.

Police said she is about 5′3″ tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Officers did not provide her last name.

The last time she was seen, she was wearing all black.

If you see her, please call 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

