  • DeKalb County house fire leaves one dead

    Updated:

    DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead after a fire ripped through a DeKalb County home.

    Firefighters said five people were inside the home on Medlock Road when the fire started late Saturday night.

    Two other people suffered minor injuries and a dog died.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    DeKalb County house fire leaves one dead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police chief fires officer after video shows him hitting suspect with patrol car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain, storms possible Sunday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman, man shot dead in southeast Atlanta; shooter on the loose

  • Headline Goes Here

    Day 3 of water search for teens begins: 'It's a recovery, barring a miracle'