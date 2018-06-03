DeKalb County house fire leaves one dead

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One person is dead after a fire ripped through a DeKalb County home.
Firefighters said five people were inside the home on Medlock Road when the fire started late Saturday night.
Two other people suffered minor injuries and a dog died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
