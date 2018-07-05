0 DeKalb Chinese restaurant barely passes inspection after previous score of 23

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County restaurant has barely passed a re-inspection after getting the worst health inspection score Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge has seen in the five years she has reported on health inspections.

Royal China on Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee got a score of 23 June 27th. It was the second time the restaurant has failed in nine months. Last October Royal China got a score of 46.



Violations this time included roach and fly activity in the kitchen, raw chicken thawing improperly and the ceilings in the kitchen, dining room and storage areas have water leaks.

The owners say they’ve been asking the landlord to fix the ceiling leaks. The owners are planning to move to a new location within the next few months.

Yanni Hui told Sbarge they fixed most of the violations immediately after the inspector left. She says they use a pest control service monthly.

When we went to Royal China on Tuesday we saw that they have been re-inspected and now have a score of 71. 70 and above is passing.

Hui says after the failing inspection with the score of 23 they had an employee meeting. She says management went over all the regulations so workers know they must keep a high standard of hygiene.

She wants customers to know it is safe to eat at Royal China. Even though the restaurant now has a passing score it will be re-inspected this year since they failed twice in a row.



