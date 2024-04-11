Deer rescued, put on a leash after being hit by a bus in Sandy Springs, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — You normally put dogs on a leash, but Sandy Springs Police did something a little different.

SSPD rescued a deer this week...and put it on a leash.

The police agency posted photos on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Now, what’s the story behind the deer on the leash?

SSPD said officers responded to a call for a deer hit by a bus. Upon arrival officers observed the deer with minor injuries standing on the side of the road attempting to walk back into the street.

Officers put a leash on the deer and the deer was escorted back into the woods where it was set free safely.

Before leaving officers, the deer wanted to show the officers its gratitude by taking a selfie with them.

They said they also wanted to remind all of the dog owners in the city about the Leash Law in Sandy Springs.

“When dogs are outside, they must either be restrained by a fence, wall, or other enclosure, or on leashes that are no longer than 6 feet,” the post from SSPD read.

