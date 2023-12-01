DeKalb County neighborhood takes back their area after a neighbor’s home is burglarized

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Decatur neighborhood is taking back their area, after a string of burglaries.

In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m., Ryan Evans showed Channel 2′s Larry Spruill the video of the thieves running away from his home on First Avenue in Decatur.

“We came home the other night and immediately noticed that things were amiss and out of place. Two guitars were missing. One was a bass guitar that belonged to my son. The other one was a very nice acoustic guitar,” said Evans.

The video showed the two thieves running away with two guitars in their hands. Evans said the two suspects were in and out of his house in just minutes.

“There was an amp that had been moved. Like I said the door was open and we could tell it had been kicked in,” said Evans.

Evans said they weren’t home at the time of the burglary.

People living in the neighborhood said there has been an increase in crime in this area, so they decided to take things into their own hands.

Frank Patterson said they love their neighborhood and they want to combat the crime that’s happening.

“We’ve put together a $5,000 reward and we’ve posted it on Next Door for the return for any information that helps identify and convict the people that took the stuff from our neighbors. And we have begun putting together a neighborhood watch program.”

Sgt. John Bender with Decatur Police said they’re working with the neighbors to help solve the case.

“If you see something suspicious, call police let us come out there and investigate. People are not suspicious but activities can be suspicious.”

