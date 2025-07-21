DECAL sends GA childcare centers a survey focused on preventing choking deaths

ATLANTA — The State of Georgia is working on preventing choking deaths in childcare centers across the state.

The Georgia’s Department of Early Care and Learning sent out a survey to childcare providers to gather insights and improve safety measures.

The effort comes after two children died after choking in Georgia childcare centers last year.

One of the toddlers died after choking at Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool in Alpharetta. The daycare had its license revoked after the boy’s death in December. According to the state, his death could have been prevented if simple procedures mandated by the state were followed.

DECAL said the survey answers will remain confidential.

