Deadly shooting near Ponce City Market

Right now police are looking for at least one suspect in a deadly shooting at a gas station a block from Ponce City Market. The shooting happened just before 10 P.M. at the Citgo gas station on Boulevard Avenue and North Avenue NE. Channel 2 Action News has a crew there now. Look for live reports with the most recent developments on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 A.M.
