Deadly crash prompts GDOT to add signage on dangerous exit ramp

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - After a deadly crash involving a teenager, a south metro city is now asking the Georgia Department of Transportation to step in and make changes to an exit ramp that many consider dangerous.
Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed on Interstate 75 in Morrow during "Senior Skip Day" in March. The wreck killed her friend, Mikayla Penn, 18.
The exit is where many drivers continue straight into a wooded area instead of turning once they get to the curve. Clayton County has agreed to place additional signs on the ramp, alerting drivers about the curve ahead.
Emergency responders hope additional signage will prevent more crashes and loss of life.
The @GADeptofTrans is adding additional signage on an exit ramp where there have been serious crashes, including one that killed a teen. The story at 5:33. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/OqxVJYHMvf— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) May 2, 2018
Changes are coming to the exit ramp where officers say a teenager was speeding, missed a curve and crashed, killing her passenger. Emergency responders asked for the help and the DOT is responding. The story at 5:33. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/qrLSJhBgDZ— Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) May 2, 2018
