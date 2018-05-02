  • Deadly crash prompts GDOT to add signage on dangerous exit ramp

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - After a deadly crash involving a teenager, a south metro city is now asking the Georgia Department of Transportation to step in and make changes to an exit ramp that many consider dangerous.

    [READ MORE: Teen was driving 106 mph when she crashed, killed best friend, prosecutors say]

    Cristina Pavon-Baker, 17, crashed on Interstate 75 in Morrow during "Senior Skip Day" in March. The wreck killed her friend, Mikayla Penn, 18.

    The exit is where many drivers continue straight into a wooded area instead of turning once they get to the curve. Clayton County has agreed to place additional signs on the ramp, alerting drivers about the curve ahead.

    Emergency responders hope additional signage will prevent more crashes and loss of life.

    We speak with officials in Morrow. Hear their concern during a live report on Channel 2 Action News at 5:30 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deadly crash prompts GDOT to add signage on dangerous exit ramp

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 dead in military plane crash near Savannah, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Deal signs new hands-free distracted driving bill into law

  • Headline Goes Here

    7 women, including a 71-year-old, arrested in massage parlor bust

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta mayor's first State of the City speech touts early achievements