DDS announces 150,000 digital Georgia IDs active in first month

ATLANTA — A month after launching a digital program for Georgia driver’s licenses, the Department of Driver Services announced 150,000 Georgians had already started using the tech option.

The digital ID launched for Georgia iPhone users on May 18.

State officials said the number of users who had decided to use digital identity verification in the state marked a significant advancement.

“Digital credentialing has quickly gained traction among our tech-savvy customers and has proven to be a game-changer in simplifying identification processes while increasing customer security,” DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore said in a statement. “Currently available for iOS platforms, Georgia’s residents have embraced the benefits of this forward-thinking option.”

Right now, digital licenses and IDs in Georgia are only accepted at certain Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, and since it’s optional, it’s not a substitute for a physical ID card.

DDS reminds customers to always carry their physical license, in accordance with Georgia law.

Still, DDS said the digital alternative makes identity verification faster and reduces risks for fraudulent identification, in addition to enhancing efficiency without compromising security needs.

“DDS is committed to constantly improving customer service based on user feedback and evolving technologies. The remarkable success of reaching 150,000 downloads is a testament to the DDS’ dedication to providing innovative services that meet the needs of Georgia residents in an ever-evolving digital landscape,” Moore said.

For Georgians who haven’t decided to use the digital ID, here’s how to start:

“Customers must scan a copy of their most recent credential and submit a selfie photo for verification. The selfie photo will not be used as their digital license photo. Customers also complete a series of gestures to complete the process,” according to DDS.

The option is only available to iPhone users with an iPhone 8 or newer.

A guide to registration and set up can be found online from the Georgia DDS.

