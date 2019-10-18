Day care unexpectedly shuts down weeks after parents put down deposit

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Parents are left trying to find new day cares for their children after a Lawrenceville facility unexpectedly closed this week.
Jessica Davis gave Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr a call when she said she couldn't get in touch with Anthony Thornton this week.
Thornton and his wife own and operate the Gwinnett Learning and Youth Entrepreneurship Academy.
TRENDING STORIES:
Davis' 2-year-old twins were set to start Monday, just a couple of weeks after she put down a cash deposit.
When Carr showed up to the day care, she found Sunny Suhweil, who said he's been having trouble getting the rent from Thornton since January, so he evicted him Thursday.
We're hearing from the day care owner who says there's more to the story, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}