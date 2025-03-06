Dashcam shows shooting suspect lead north GA deputies on chase

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is in custody after leading deputies on a high-speed chase hours after being accused of shooting someone in a nearby county.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home where a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The suspect was identified as 44-year-old William Randall Crawford.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A short time later, Georgia State Patrol and deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office spotted Crawford and his truck

Dash camera video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows Crawford speeding down Hwy. 136 toward Dawson County.

In the video, deputies can be seen performing a PIT maneuver on Crawford’s truck. Before it’s even come to a full stop, Crawford puts his hands out of the rolled-down window in surrender.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was arrested and taken to the Lumpkin County Jail.

Pickens County deputies charged him with fleeing and attempting to elude, drug possession and traffic offenses. It’s unclear what other charges he will face in Lumpkin County.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group