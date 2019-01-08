Dark, gloomy morning but big temperature changes ahead

ATLANTA - Some of you in metro Atlanta saw raindrops as you went into work this morning -- but other big changes are coming beginning later today.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton tracked isolated rain showers as they moved through downtown Atlanta and Buckhead areas.
We'll show you how cold it'll get in your neighborhood, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon
Temperatures remain mild in the lower 50s but it's expected to drop into the 30s Wednesday and even more Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for updates on your neighborhood weather]
The high temperature Thursday is 45 degrees and the low will 29.
It will be clear later this week but much cooler than the mid-60s we'll see today.
The next chance for rain will come Saturday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}