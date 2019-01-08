  • Dark, gloomy morning but big temperature changes ahead

    ATLANTA - Some of you in metro Atlanta saw raindrops as you went into work this morning -- but other big changes are coming beginning later today.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton tracked isolated rain showers as they moved through downtown Atlanta and Buckhead areas.

    Temperatures remain mild in the lower 50s but it's expected to drop into the 30s Wednesday and even more Thursday.

    The high temperature Thursday is 45 degrees and the low will 29.

    It will be clear later this week but much cooler than the mid-60s we'll see today.

    The next chance for rain will come Saturday.

