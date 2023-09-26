Dansby Swanson returns home to play at Truist Park for first time since signing with Cubs

Dansby Swanson returns to Atlanta on Friday night for the first time since he left the Atlanta Braves and joined the Chicago Cubs.

Sept. 26 has been circled on Braves fans’ calendars since their former shortstop signed a $177 million, 7-year contract with the Cubs.

Swanson, who grew up in Marietta, spent seven seasons with his hometown ballclub and helped lead them to a World Series title in 2021. After he finalized his deal with Chicago, Swanson thanked the Braves fans for their love and support.

“Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an amazing journey that God had in store for me. The last 6+ years have been truly remarkable. We went from a rebuild to 5 straight division titles, including a World Series championship. In the past 6 years, y’all have seen me grow from a young kid out of college, to a now married man. I am extremely grateful for the support and love that y’all have shown me each of the past 6 years,” Swanson wrote.

“I will always cherish the memories and relationships that were created with teammates, staff members, and the rest of Braves Country. It is hard to even put into words how appreciative I am for the city of Atlanta, and what it means to my wife and I, as well as my family. Thank you Braves Country.”

The Braves faced off against Swanson in Chicago last month

Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein caught up with Braves centerfielder Michael Harris II, who also grew up in metro Atlanta, about seeing his former teammate again.

“He was a big guy for me when I got up. He always tried to take care of me and make sure I was doing the right thing. I never expected to see him out of a Braves jersey,” Harris said.

