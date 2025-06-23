Dangerous heat moves in Tuesday

High temperatures are nearing or reaching 100 degrees Tuesday in north Georgia, the hottest we have seen so far this year.

The high of 98 in Atlanta will be one degree shy of the record for the date.

Hot afternoons Tuesday and Wednesday will arrive with increasing humidity, making it more dangerous as your body cannot cool as efficiently.

The heat index for many of us will feel like its 100-107, and a heat advisory has been issued for metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz recommends staying hydrated and staying in shade or air conditioning, especially during the hottest hours of the afternoon.

There will be at least a little break from the heat later this week, with some showers and storms returning. We will be tracking it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

