0 Dahlonega man killed after pulling knife on deputy, GBI says

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - A Dahlonega man was shot and killed in his front yard Wednesday after pulling a knife on a Lumpkin County deputy, the GBI said.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., authorities received a 911 call from a woman on Black Mountain Road who reported a domestic disturbance involving her husband.

Deputies arrived at the home and made contact with 55-year-old Paul Cheek, who was standing in his yard, the GBI said. Cheek then allegedly pulled out a knife, prompting the deputy to pull his weapon and fire.

Cheek was struck once and died at the scene, the GBI said. No officers were injured in the incident.

In an emotional video posted to his department's Facebook page Wednesday evening, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard said he knows both the deputy and Cheek's family.

"I'm familiar with a lot of people that's involved with this situation," the sheriff said, adding that he's known the deputy "all of his life."

"My prayers go out for all individuals involved," he said, fighting back tears. "I would ask for everybody to remember them in prayer and I will release more (information) as I can."

Wednesday's incident was the third officer-involved shooting reported in Georgia in less than 24 hours.

The night before, a Richmond County investigator was shot and killed while conducting a routine patrol with a narcotics unit in Augusta, authorities said. Investigator Cecil Ridley was fatally injured at a gas station, Sgt. William McCarty with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office told AJC.com.

The 51-year-old is the third Georgia law enforcement officer killed by gunfire in 2019 and the seventh to die in the line of duty.

A suspect was also killed by police in Henry County after exchanging fire with officers outside a home in Hampton overnight, authorities said.

William Harris, 51, was fatally shot by Hampton police after telling officers he was going to kill them and opening fire, the GBI said. Police were sent to the home on North Avenue to conduct a wellness check, authorities said.

The three officer-involved shootings were the 77th, 78th and 79th that the GBI has been asked to investigate this year.

