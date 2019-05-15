DA's office needs your help with these 3 police shooting cases

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office is calling for new information and any witnesses to come forward on three recent police shootings.
Channel 2’s Tom Regan attended a news conference where the district attorney unveiled billboards his office will place around the county.
"We often get the question, where are the civilian witnesses?" District Attorney Paul Howard told Regan.
[INTERACTIVE MAP: Shootings involving Georgia law enforcement for 2019]
In March, SWAT officers opened fire on a pickup truck after someone inside showed a gun and pointed it toward the officers on Moreland Avenue. Two men identified as Kenneth Gilbert, 56, and Kenneth Gilbert Jr., 29, were injured. Regan followed the investigation as it unfolded.
Oliver Simmonds, an off-duty officer who works security detail for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, shot and killed 18-year-old D'ettrick Griffin. The officer said the teen attempted to steal his SUV while he was pumping gas at a station on McDaniel Street.
The third shooting happened in December when a 35-year-old man was shot and killed by East Point and South Fulton police along I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway.
The Fulton DA said his office is having a hard time finding key witnesses and only of the shootings was captured on body camera.
Howard showed photos of the shooting scenes hoping that someone will recognize the car or truck and come forward. They will also be posted on the billboards.
"Everyone benefits if we find the truth," he said.
