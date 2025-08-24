Cyber tip leads to arrest of Haralson Co. man on child sexual exploitation charges

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Bremen man was arrested following an investigation into child porn uploaded to a messaging app.

The investigation began on July 3, when Haralson County Inv. Nicole Wilson received a Cybertip through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children portal.

Officials said the tip involved six uploads of child sexual abuse material linked to a KIK account.

Inv. Wilson traced the KIK account to 54-year-old Tommy Smith, who resides in Bremen. This led to a search warrant being served on Smith’s home last Monday.

Deputies said during the search, they found 11 devices. Smith was arrested and is facing six counts of distributing obscene material and six counts of sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges may be filed.

