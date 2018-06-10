CSX rail cars overturn, close roads in Social Circle

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. - The City of Social Circle said a train derailment has caused a couple of area roads to close.
Willow Drive between East Hightower Trail Bridge and Oak Drive have been shut down because of overturned rail cars from a CSX train.
The city said there is no danger to the public, but the roads will be closed until further notice while crews work to turn the cars upright and clear the area.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}