0 Crowds begin to gather for the biggest fireworks show in the southeast

ATLANTA - We're just hours away from the biggest fireworks show in the southeast, Georgia Salutes America in downtown Atlanta.

This year, the show moves from Centennial Olympic Park to International Plaza at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez spoke to people gathering to get their spot for the main event.

The stage is set, the microphones are being tested, and folks tell us they’re ready to ring in the Fourth of July.

“We watch the fireworks out here," said Davis Morris.

Morris and his wife, Heather, who was decked out in her patriotic colors and festive headband, told us they never miss the event.

They say they love the fireworks and festivities which includes a mix of musical entertainment and a special tribute to the men and women who serve our country.

“Our son is in the military, so we enjoy it very much. We salute him," Heather Morris said.

While there was a change in location this year because of construction, people say they’re okay with it because in the end, they’re here for the fireworks.

“Georgia Salutes America” includes a special performance by American Idol Finalist and Georgia native Caleb Lee Hutchinson as well as live music by award winning R&B group After 7.

Meet a retired Marine and his family and learn how they continue to serve our country and why they are this year’s Montlick and Associates’ Most Deserving Military Family.

The evening ends with the most dazzling fireworks show in the south. Atlanta’s best fireworks display synchronized to a special selection of patriotic and popular music.

Channel 2 has been celebrating the country’s independence since it signed on the air almost 70 years ago and proudly continues this tradition. All are invited to attend in person or watch the live broadcast with family and friends. The station also will stream the show on WSBTV.com and on WSB Now inside the WSB-TV app on your mobile streaming device, such as Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire.

WHAT: Georgia Salutes America

WHO: Channel 2’s Jovita Moore and Zach Klein

WHEN: Wednesday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

WHERE: Channel 2 WSB-TV

