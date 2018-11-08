Criminals using new technology to target people's bank accounts

CHARLOTTE, NC - Skimming is when criminals hide electronic devices on ATMs and gas pumps to steal customers’ credit or debit card information.
Older skimmers were big and green, which fit over card readers. Now, criminals are using two new kinds -- and they are smaller and blend in better.
The Better Business Bureau is actively looking into several reports of the new skimmers on ATMs.
"Once you have that number and that PIN, it's game on," BBB President Tom Bartholomy said. "The cases can rack up pretty quickly."
Officials from the U.S. Secret Service shows you the things to look for the next time you go to the ATM and ways to protect your finances, Friday on Channel 2 Action News at 4:45 p.m.
