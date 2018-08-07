Criminals threaten to expose people's most private internet searches, BBB warns

ATLANTA - Criminals are threatening to expose people's most private internet searches unless they pay up.
It’s a new email scam going around the metro Atlanta area, and the Better Business Bureau wants the community to know about it.
Experts told Channel 2 Action News criminals are sending emails saying they have hacked into people's internet systems, attempting to frame them based on sexual pictures, videos or usage of pornography sites.
Most of the local victims said they do not have any of the aforementioned content but told Channel 2 Action News the criminals are trying to see who will pay.
