  • Crews work to extinguish fire under bridge

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - NewsChopper 2 is over the scene of a fire under a bridge off Cheshire Bridge Road and Wellbourne Drive.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is on the way to the scene to gather more information for Channel 2 Action News.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews work to extinguish fire under bridge

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wave of metro Atlanta students to participate in walkouts on Columbine…

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 7 bus drivers fired over DeKalb schools 'sick out'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Nearly 20 people without home after apartment fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Feds: Famous rapper flew into Atlanta on private plane with nearly $1M…