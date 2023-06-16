Crews spend hours working to repair massive water main break in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday evening, a water main break in DeKalb County caused traffic delays and will continue throughout the night.

News Chopper 2 was live on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. when a water main break happened on East Ponce and Industrial Way.

It impacted westbound traffic.

The county said crews were working to fix it and that customers may experience low water pressure during the repair.

Crews have been working on the repairs for hours.

The county said it expects the repairs to be completed overnight.

