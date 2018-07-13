Crews shut down busy Atlanta road to remove giant crane

ATLANTA - A stretch of a busy midtown Atlanta road is closed in one stretch.
Crews shut down Spring Street Thursday night. Workers are removing a giant crane from the area.
Spring Street is closed between 17th and 18th streets until early Monday morning.
The Georgia Department of Transportation said the closure will allow crews to safely remove the crane from a construction site.
