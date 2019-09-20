  • Crews fighting large church fire across from SE Atlanta high school

    By: Chelsea Prince, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - An abandoned church building is burning Friday morning across the street from a southeast Atlanta high school.

    Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at Gospel Tabernacle on Clifton Street, which is near Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School.

    With several ladder trucks and other apparatus on the scene, Clifton Street is closed near Memorial Drive, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. 

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene were crews are working to put out hot spots.

