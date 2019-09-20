Crews fighting large church fire across from SE Atlanta high school

ATLANTA - An abandoned church building is burning Friday morning across the street from a southeast Atlanta high school.
Firefighters are working to contain the blaze at Gospel Tabernacle on Clifton Street, which is near Alonzo A. Crim Open Campus High School.
With several ladder trucks and other apparatus on the scene, Clifton Street is closed near Memorial Drive, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center.
Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene were crews are working to put out hot spots.
A lot of fire fighters here at Gospel tabernacle cathedral in SE. Atlanta. I am told it's an abandoned church, crews are working to put out hot spots now. I'll have a live report on your streaming devices starting at 7am. pic.twitter.com/sp0XQD7tJX— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) September 20, 2019
WATCH: BREAKING- The Cross at Gospel Tabernacle on Clifton Street in #Atlanta - https://t.co/oCMVuZCPh6 pic.twitter.com/6k4sjS4A9l— John Spink (@johnjspink) September 20, 2019
