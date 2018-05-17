  • Crews desperately searching for missing 21-year-old with autism

    MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding a missing 21-year-old man with autism.

    According to police, Angelo Messineo wandered away from his foster home on Evanston Court around 5 p.m. 

    Messineo was last seen wearing a blue sweater with a white undershirt and brown khaki pants.

    If Messineo becomes agitated, he may start clapping his hands loudly, police said. He doesn’t remember numbers and may not know how to get home.

    The last two times this happened, police said, the public was “instrumental in locating him.”

    Anyone with information on Messineo’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

