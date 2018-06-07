NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash shut down all lanes on Interstate 20 near Highway 11 in Newton County on Wednesday evening.
The interstate finally reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Triple Team Traffic captured the chaos of cars late Wednesday afternoon minutes after the crash happened.
#REDALERT Newton Co: Bad Serious Crash...I-20/eb/wb near Hwy 11 (98). All lanes SHUTDOWN in both directions. Use Hwy 278 as an alternate. Avoid! #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/tr9yi29yLi— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) June 6, 2018
So far, there is has been no word on any injuries or how man vehicles were involved.
