  • I-20 reopens in Newton County following crash that shut down interstate

    Updated:

    NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - A serious crash shut down all lanes on Interstate 20 near Highway 11 in Newton County on Wednesday evening.

    The interstate finally reopened shortly before 8:30 p.m.

    Triple Team Traffic captured the chaos of cars late Wednesday afternoon minutes after the crash happened.

    So far, there is has been no word on any injuries or how man vehicles were involved. 

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    I-20 reopens in Newton County following crash that shut down interstate

  • Headline Goes Here

    Metro sex-trafficking sting rescues nearly 160 children, authorities say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Taxpayers initially paid for first-class ticket for Mayor Bottoms'…

  • Headline Goes Here

    New search underway for local woman who vanished in 1996

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fulton County decriminalizes marijuana in unincorporated area