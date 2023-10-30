Crash involving a tractor-trailer leaves 65-year-old man dead in Canton, police say

CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning.

Police said it happened on Interstate 575 Northbound, just north of exit 16, at 9:16 a.m.

Officers arrived on the scene to find an overturned tractor-trailer up against the median wall with debris scattered across the roadway.

The investigation showed that the tractor-trailer was driving in the middle lane when the driver made an evasive action upon seeing another driver trying to merge from the right lane.

The driver lost control and turned onto its side, stopping against the median wall.

The driver, Ronald Campbell, 65, of Auburn, Georgia, died on the scene, as a result of the crash.

Canton police said they are still investigating.

