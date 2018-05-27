Crash causes backups on I-85, south of downtown

Police are investigating after a crash that's caused delays on Interstate 85, south of downtown.
Triple Team Traffic reported the crash had closed all lanes in both directions around noon Sunday.
Traffic Red Alert. Crash on I-85 at Cleveland Avenue. All lanes blocked in both directions pic.twitter.com/diFZ3bw5Yj— Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) May 27, 2018
All lanes have since been reopened,
We're working to learn what led to the crash for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}