Crane removes blown transformer that closed Peachtree Street

ATLANTA - More than a day after a series of explosions rocked Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta, the road is still closed as crews continue working to make repairs.
On Wednesday, an underground electrical transformer blew, sending heavy smoke along Atlanta's most famous street.
Many people contacted Channel 2 Action News just moments after the blasts, sending videos of the scene.
Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach at the scene said that a crane has been brought in Thursday morning to remove the transformer that blew and caught fire.
One southbound lane of Peachtree remains closed while the work continues.
