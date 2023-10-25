Cows killed in trailer fire on I-20, neighbors help deputies wrangle up surviving cows

GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — Several cows died on Tuesday afternoon after a livestock trailer fire on a Georgia interstate.

Georgia State Patrol and Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded after the trailer’s rear axels caught on fire on Interstate 20. The driver jumped out and started opening the trailer’s doors to get out as many cows as he could.

At least 15 cows escaped onto the interstate, but several cows did not make it.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said it took three hours to put the fire out and wrangle up the remaining cows. The sheriff said neighbors in the area came to the scene with their horses, ATVs and a cattle corral to help deputies out.

“I want to thank everyone who showed up to help us with this Incident as it would have taken far longer to safely open up the Interstate without their assistance,” Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

