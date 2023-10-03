Trio stole woman’s purse then went shopping using her credit cards, Coweta Co. police say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police are looking to identify a man and two women who stole a woman’s wallet and then began using her credit cards at another business.

On Thursday, September 21, between noon and 1 p.m., the trio stole a woman’s wallet from Hobby Lobby at 997 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

Police say they then visited the BestBuy store at 312 Newnan Crossing Bypass where they purchased two Apple AirPods Max and $2,000 in gift cards using the victim’s credit cards.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say the trio parked out of security camera view and walked to the stores so they don’t have a vehicle description.

If you recognize them please contact Sgt. McNamara at 678-673-5383 or email nmcnamara@newnanga.gov.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Armed person who shot at construction workers arrested after hours-long SWAT standoff

©2023 Cox Media Group