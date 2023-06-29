Teen car break-in suspects start 130+ mph chase down I-85, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Teens accused of breaking into cars led deputies on a chase going more than 130 miles per hour in Coweta County.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday just before 4:30 a.m., deputies began pursuing a Hyundai Sonata south on Amlajack Boulevard.

Deputies said the car was suspected to be involved in several car break-ins.

As the car came to the intersection of Bullsboro Drive and Amlajack Boulevard, deputies reportedly tried to cut it off, but the car turned sharply on I-85 south going more than 130 mph.

According to Coweta officials, the driver turned off the car’s headlights and drove without signaling lane changes, weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver eventually his lights back on during the chase, before getting off of exit 35, nearly losing control of the car, deputies said.

Coweta authorities reported that deputies attempted to conduct a PIT maneuver, but the car jumped the concrete curb while trying to get back on the interstate.

Deputies were able to stop the car by hitting the front of the Sonata with the patrol car.

One of the teens, identified as Anthony Dunn, tried running away but was caught.

Another teen, who was not identified was reportedly trapped in between the patrol car, the passenger door and the Sonata. Deputies said he was loudly yelling that his leg hurt.

Deputies said it was a third unidentified teen who was resting over the center console and his feet were in the driver’s seat. Another teen was in the rear driver’s side seat.

Two of the unidentified teens were taken to Piedmont Newnan Hospital and a third teen was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital Trauma Center with a femur fracture.

Dunn was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lanes and driving too fast for conditions. He was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

The teens’ ages or names were not released.

