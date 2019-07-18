Teen arrested months after 19-year-old woman murdered while lying on couch

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a woman late last year in Coweta County.
According to the Newnan Police Department, officers arrested Denarvious Carter and charged him with one count of murder and five counts of aggravated assault.
Carter remains at the Coweta County Jail and the investigation is ongoing.
BACKGROUND
Aubria Foster, 19, was shot and killed on Dec. 30, 2018. She was found lying on a couch.
Foster was a graduate of East Coweta High School.
