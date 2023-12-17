Sheriff, Iron Man surprise Coweta County boy with Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia boy received an early holiday gift unlike any other.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last Sunday, Harrison made a wish, said it twice, and then it came true!

The Make-A-Wish foundation granted Harrison’s wish and he and his family are headed to Disney World.

The organization creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video captured the moment, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office serenaded Harrison and his family with a parade of lights and sirens.

Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood was honored to give Harrison the good news.

Wood gifted Harrison with a bookbag full of goodies. The sheriff’s office said Iron Man was able to drive the Bearcat.

Officials did not release details on when Harrison’s family will be attending Disney World, but believe Harrison will be suiting up with his ultimate superpower.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

GBI searching for answers a year after Marine Corps veteran found dead in his driveway

©2023 Cox Media Group