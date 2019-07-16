Say what? Woman's license suspended for 2004 ticket, crash she says she resolved

COWETA COUNTY - A Lumpkin County mother told Channel 2 Action News she got a letter in the mail Monday, saying her license had been suspended due to a 2004 crash in Coweta County.
The woman who only wants to be identified as Nikki said a 14-year-old ticket she received was resolved a long time ago.
She called the next morning and confirmed her license was, in fact, suspended. But she said it's all a mistake.
“They informed me that it was best that I stay at home, which led me to not being able to pick up my daughter from school, not go to work, not run around and get my groceries or get my errands done,” Nikki said.
We’re learning about the computer glitch that played a role and impacted many others, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
- College student badly injured in hit-and-run after leaving Buckhead bar
- GBI: Armed man shot, killed in SWAT situation; woman found dead inside garage
- Authorities rescue 3 children locked in back of U-Haul
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}