One year after Coweta County woman’s death, her family still searches for answers

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Grief is still fresh for Danielle Luckett. Her 21-year-old daughter, Tiana Dye, was killed one year ago, and there still has not been an arrest.

“Not a day, not a holiday goes by when I don’t see your face and hold back tears,” Luckett said.

Dye attended Riverdale High School and was a student at Alabama State University when she was stabbed to death.

Luckett tells Channel 2’s Cory James that she reached out to the Montgomery Police Department to get answers, but she says the last time they got back to her was last August.

“I don’t know where they do that at,” Luckett said. “It makes me feel dismissed, ignored, like she doesn’t matter.”

After repeated emails to the Montgomery Police Department, a media representative sent a statement that said, “the case in question has been investigated and turned over to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.”

