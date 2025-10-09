‘My bad:’ Man ‘accidentally’ went to women’s restroom at Hobby Lobby, put phone under stall

NEWNAN, Ga. — A man is apologizing after he says he walked into the wrong restroom at a metro Atlanta Hobby Lobby by accident. But police are calling him a peeping tom.

According to a police report, Terry Keitt walked into the women’s restroom and stuck his phone underneath the stall next to him when a woman came in.

The woman reported Keitt to the store’s manager, who called for him to leave the restroom, but he never responded.

The manager waited outside the restroom until Keitt came out and said, “My bad.”

Officers pulled over Keitt down the road and he told them he “accidentally” went into the women’s restroom and came right back out.

“I’m really sorry,” a smiling Keitt can be heard telling the officer on body camera video obtained by Channel 2 Action News.

Police looked through Keitt’s phone and did not find any photos or videos taken in the restroom.

Keitt also matched the description of the suspect in a similar incident that happened at a RaceTrac.

He has two previous convictions on peeping tom charges.

Keitt was trespassed from the Hobby Lobby.

