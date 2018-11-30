Mother says she's stuck paying for repairs after car was damaged in shooting

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A mother and young daughter told us they were separated during a shooting at a shopping center parking lot.
"I knew something was going on outside and she was next door alone," the mother told Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman.
The shooting happened Sunday night outside the Five Below discount store in Coweta County.
The incident is believed to have started with a confrontation on the interstate, according to Jacob Herbert with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.
The damage to the car they were in just moments before and the problem only police can solve, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}