Mom says hero Chick-fil-A employee ‘100%’ saved her choking daughter

NEWNAN, Ga. — An employee at a Newnan Chick-fil-A is being called a hero after she saved a little girl from choking on a coin in the drive-thru.

Liliana Leahy was in the drive-thru line ordering her food on her phone when she heard her daughter, Theia, choking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When she realized what was happening, she screamed for help and an employee, 18-year-old Mia Velez, came to the rescue.

Velez performed the Heimlich maneuver on Theia and a British pound came out.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan is recalling the terrifying moments with Leahy and Velez. She says Velez “100% percent” saved her daughter’s life, NEXT on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

New Chick-fil-A opens in the Old Fourth Ward

©2023 Cox Media Group