Misconduct charges dropped against Coweta County teacher

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Charges have been dropped against a Coweta County teacher accused of sexual misconduct.

Patricia Fulford, 55, faced two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a disorderly house.

The Coweta County District Attorney’s Office said it met with sheriff investigators about a probable cause hearing for Fulford.

They agreed to drop the charges.

“The recalled warrants do not affect the other defendants charged in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The Coweta County School System confirmed that Fulford is an English teacher at East Coweta High School. According to the school’s website, she teaches ninth and tenth grade.

The district placed her on administrative leave after her arrest.

Channel 2 Action News reached out Thursday to the district. A spokesman confirmed Fulford is still on leave.

