Metro Atlanta massage therapist accused of sexual abuse involving minor

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A 57-year-old Coweta County massage therapist is facing charges after he was accused of sexual abuse.
On July 1, Coweta County investigators received reports of sexual abuse between Timothy Eng, 57, and two victims, one of whom is a minor.
According to investigators, the alleged events happened while Eng was hired for massage therapy at the victim’s home.
Authorities said they determined the statements to be highly credible, leading to Eng’s arrest.
He’s charged with child molestation and sexual battery. The 57-year-old was booked into the Coweta County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to call Inv. Marlowe at 770-253-1502 or contact via email.
