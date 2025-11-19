Metro Atlanta man had explicit videos of children, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had several explicit videos of minors.
Deputies say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them about the videos in July.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Investigators ultimately identified Steve Hoover, 40, of Senoia, as the suspect.
The sheriff’s office released body camera video of Hoover speaking with investigators.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 4 men accused of trying to cash stolen $27M US Treasury check
- $1,000 fine for passing stopped school buses. Some say the system is catching innocent drivers
- Stepsibling of teen found dead on cruise ship may face charges, court documents reveal
He was arrested at his home, where deputies took his electronic devices.
According to jail records, Hoover is being charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group