Metro Atlanta man had explicit videos of children, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say had several explicit videos of minors.

Deputies say the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted them about the videos in July.

Investigators ultimately identified Steve Hoover, 40, of Senoia, as the suspect.

The sheriff’s office released body camera video of Hoover speaking with investigators.

He was arrested at his home, where deputies took his electronic devices.

According to jail records, Hoover is being charged with two counts of child sexual exploitation.

