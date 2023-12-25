Man suspected of DUI arrested in Coweta County after hit-and-run on I-85

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Coweta County after crashing into a deputy from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office who was chasing his truck.
On Tuesday, Dec. 19, a deputy attempted to pull over a truck driven by Andre Dee Towns.
When the deputy turned on his patrol car’s lights and sirens on Highway 29, Towns refused to stop.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Instead, he turned onto Interstate 85 South and continued to run from the deputy.
After the truck and the patrol car collided during the chase, the deputy performed a PIT maneuver, forcing Towns’ truck to skid off the interstate and crash on the shoulder by a wooded area.
Towns can be seen on body camera footage running from the crashed truck.
The deputy released K-9 Steve-O to chase down Towns.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Carroll County woman charged with trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine
- ‘I feel a loss for the family;’ Neighbors heartbroken after Atlanta house fire kills 3
- DeKalb County man suspected of murdering man at Lithonia gas station arrested
He was captured by a fence at the edge of the wooded area.
Towns was charged with DUI, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, open container in the passenger area of a vehicle, safety belt violation, defective equipment, hit and run, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The sheriff’s office said Towns is considered a habitual offender.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group