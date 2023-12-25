Man suspected of DUI arrested in Coweta County after hit-and-run on I-85

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Coweta County after crashing into a deputy from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office who was chasing his truck.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, a deputy attempted to pull over a truck driven by Andre Dee Towns.

When the deputy turned on his patrol car’s lights and sirens on Highway 29, Towns refused to stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Instead, he turned onto Interstate 85 South and continued to run from the deputy.

After the truck and the patrol car collided during the chase, the deputy performed a PIT maneuver, forcing Towns’ truck to skid off the interstate and crash on the shoulder by a wooded area.

Towns can be seen on body camera footage running from the crashed truck.

The deputy released K-9 Steve-O to chase down Towns.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was captured by a fence at the edge of the wooded area.

Towns was charged with DUI, fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, open container in the passenger area of a vehicle, safety belt violation, defective equipment, hit and run, and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The sheriff’s office said Towns is considered a habitual offender.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

No Peach Drop this New Year's Eve in downtown Atlanta

©2023 Cox Media Group