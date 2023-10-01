Man arrested after trying to meet 12-year-old for sex, Coweta deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is behind bars after he was caught trying to entice a 12-year-old during an undercover sting.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said on Sep. 14, an undercover investigator posing as a 12-year-old had a text conversation with Hannigan on multiple social media apps.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Eventually, the conversation switched to texting.
Deputies said Hannigan sent a selfie and a nude photo to the child.
He then agreed to pick up the child in a public parking lot in order to have sex with them.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Cobb County high school band director passes away
- ‘We’re asking for $25/hour;’ Waffle House employees demand better pay
- Atlanta ‘Wild ‘N Out’ cast member’s sudden cause of death revealed
Once Hannigan arrived, law enforcement moved in and arrested him, based on evidence they compiled.
Hanningan was charged with enticing a minor for indecent purposes, child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, use of a communication facility in the commission of a crime.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group