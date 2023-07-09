Kitten rescued by Ga. police, mechanics after being stuck inside motor of car for over 2 hours

NEWNAN, Ga. — It was quite ‘litter-ally’, a busy day Saturday for a few Newnan officers and mechanics.
Newnan police said it was almost a ‘cat-astrophe’ when officers received a call about a cat named Maxxi, stuck inside the motor area of the car.
Officials said Newnan Animal Control along with Cyndi Hoffman tried for two hours to get Maxxi out of the car in the TJ Max parking lot.
And Maxxi wasn’t ‘kitten around’! Authorities said the kitten could be hard meowing loudly, but unfortunately couldn’t be reached.
The Newnan Police Department reached out to Honda of Newnan and their mechanics helped rescue Maxxi from a small area between the radiator’s front bumper, behind a plastic cover.
Officials said Maxxi, will be available for adoption in the coming days from the Coweta Animal Shelter.
